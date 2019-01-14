An epic Twitter thread on venture capital, startups, and zebras

Last Friday, the New York Times published a piece on the Zebra movement, a movement with Portland roots that highlights any number of things broken about the prevailing venture capital model and its pursuit of unicorns and calls for more rational and accessible means of funding startups.



Well, it being on the Internet and all, of course there were opinions. Many many opinions.

In response, the Zebras Unite Twitter account posted an epic thread. If you’ve got a few minutes, it’s well worth the read. And a great encapsulation of what the whole thing is all about.

We’ve been following the chatter about the @nytimes article featuring our Zebra founders: @marazepeda @operaqueenie @jenniferbrandel @ajscholz. We'd like to respond (except for tweets about our looks, we’re going to skip responding to those, thanks.) …and we’ve got receipts. — 🦓 Zebras Unite 🦓 (@sexandstartups) January 14, 2019

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...