Psyched about SketchUp? Get ready to explore The Wild

In the early days of any new technology, there is always the challenge of compatibility. As various file formats, schemas, and structures spring to life, interoperability is often the last thing to consider. So it’s always nice to see this sort of thing happening sooner rather than later. Like Portland startup The Wild enabling folks to work with SketchUp files within The Wild VR environment.

We built The Wild as a creative place where designers can shape and communicate ideas in real time. To stay true to that vision, our latest release allows you to not only view but also modify and iterate on your SketchUp files in an immersive real-time environment—on your own, with your team, or with a stakeholder.

For more information, visit Interact with Your SketchUp Files in The Wild.

[Full disclosure: The Wild is an alum of Story Board, an accelerator program supported by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

