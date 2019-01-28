How can agencies be more helpful to Portland startups? OK Studio is all ears

I always appreciate folks who are looking to be more helpful to the Portland startup community. Especially when they’re asking how they can be helpful. That’s why I’m sharing this survey from OK Studio.

From the studio:

OK Studio is a branding and product design studio based here in Portland. They are putting together a workshop series aimed at providing small businesses with the tools for building impactful brands. Leveraging their backgrounds working with top tier companies, their goal is to democratize the strategic frameworks used by these businesses in an effort to prop up local entrepreneurs and promote the creation inspirational work. They are currently refining their workshop structure and would love your input by filling out this quick survey!

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...