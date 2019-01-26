Raven & Crow: It’s like a prototype, but for a show

It’s debatable whether this is fortunate or not, but whatever the case, the term “startup” is inextricably linked to technology companies. Even though any type of company that has the potential to be capital efficient and scale quickly can technically, ahem, be a startups. So I try to share other startups from outside the realm of tech.

Take Raven & Crow, a pilot for a potential cartoon series from Portland’s Joth Studio. You know, it’s like a prototype. So you can get something in the hands of customers to get their feedback.

It’s the weekend. Take a few minutes to watch.

[Full disclosure: The founder of Joth Studio is an alum of a Story Board, which is part of the PIE family. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

