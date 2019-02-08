Globesherpa cofounder and current Moovel CEO Nat Parker recognized by TiE Oregon

It’s always nice to see local entrepreneurs building a successful company — especially when they continue to remain contributors and stewards of community in Portland. Such is the case with Nat Parker, cofounder of Portland startup Globesherpa, which was acquired by Daimler in 2015.

According to the Malia Spencer at the Portland Business Journal:

Parker co-founded the mobile ticketing startup GlobeSherpa in 2010. The company made mobile ticketing apps for public transportation agencies. In 2015, it was acquired by moovel, a subsidiary of German automotive giant Daimler. In 2016, the company changed its name to moovel North America. Since then, it has become a centerpiece of Daimler’s mobility technology strategy. The company is part of a joint venture that Daimler and rival BMW created last year to combine the two brands’ car sharing services as well as the moovel mobility services.

And now he’s being recognized for his efforts at the TiE Oregon Annuals. The event takes place March 20, 2019. Tickets are $125 for non-members. TiE Oregon members can secure a table of 10 for $1000.

For more information or to RSVP, visit TiE Oregon Annuals.

