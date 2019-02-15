Portland startup IOTAS wins growth stage startup of the year at Startup Grind Global Conference

It’s no secret that I’m pretty bullish on Portland startups and the community that surrounds them. But it’s always nice to see that confidence validated by other organizations. Like Startup Grind. Which just selected Portland startup IOTAS as its growth stage startup of the year.

Not familiar with IOTAS? Well let me help familiarize you.

Right now entrepreneurs everywhere are bringing to life everyday objects by integrating smart technology; allowing us to learn, control and enhance our daily experience. The business opportunity is enormous, estimated by some to be $70 billion by 2018 with as much as 9 billion new connected devices. This movement is coming to the home in a big way, and IOTAS will help lead the way for rental properties.

Pretty cool right? No wonder they won.

[Full disclosure: I was an advisor to IOTAS way back when they were a very early stage startup.]

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...