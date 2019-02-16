According to LendingTree, Portland entrepreneurs of color have a greater chance of success

Portland makes its way on to any number of lists. Some good, some not so good. So it’s really nice to see that a recent report by LendingTree has Portland ranking #6 — just behind Seattle at #5 — for successful entrepreneurs of color. And that’s even more relevant when you take into account that four of the top ten cities are in California.

Minority entrepreneurs have a major presence in the U.S. business landscape, as there are about 8 million minority-owned businesses throughout the country. However, not all of these business owners are succeeding. Several factors could be at play, such as access to capital, which has long been a hurdle for minority-owned businesses. Location could also be a determining factor in minority entrepreneurs succeeding in their ventures, according to new data from LendingTree.

Portland isn’t the top of the list — so we still clearly have some work to do — but being in the top ten means that we’re already on a potential path to improvement. And when it comes to metro area size, the top five are all bigger than we are.

For more, see the LendingTree report.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...