Design, ecosystems, and startups: Mark your calendars because March and April are going to be busy

Like the return of spring, it’s always nice to see the return of activity to the Portland startup community. As we shake off the slow down of the holidays, quickly lose that new year smell, and get back to full speed ahead. And this year, it may just be me, but March and April seem pleasantly even more crowded than usual.
Here are a few of the bigger events taking place:
- Portland Lunch 2.0: Uncorked Studios (March 5): In March, Portland Lunch 2.0 will be hosted by Uncorked Studios, a product studio creating meaning and value across a broad range of experiences and ecosystems. Who said there’s no such thing as a free lunch? Space is limited. To RSVP, visit Portland Lunch 2.0.
- PIE Demo Day 2019 (March 14): PIE will be hosting PIE Demo Day 2019 on, appropriately enough, March 14, 2019. Pi Day. This time around, the PIE and PIE Shop startups will be taking the stage at the historic Aladdin Theater in southeast Portland. The event is currently sold out but there is a waitlist. As always, it will be livestreamed so you can watch it from the comfort of your web browser — or host a viewing party for your employees and community. For more information, visit the PIE blog.
- Startup Champions Network Summit: Portland (March 19-21): The 2019 Spring Summit in Portland, Oregon will be a 2.5 day gathering bringing together some of the world’s top startup ecosystem builders and national ecosystem support organizations! Join SCN for a few days focused on developing our skills and strengths as ecosystem builders in one of the US’ top startup hubs. Spend time with peers digging deep into shared issues through curated conversations, improve your work by learning how to implement successful models in application-focused workshops, own the afternoons through attendee generated un-conference time, and deepen relationships with old and new friends while you explore all Portland has to offer. For more information, visit Startup Champions Network.
- Portland Startup Week (April 1-5): Startup Week is a free, five-day celebration of our community that builds momentum and opportunity around entrepreneurship. The events are independently organized, led by local entrepreneurs and companies, and hosted in amazing spaces all over town. For more, stay tuned to Portland Startup Week. (If you’re interested in organizing an event during the week, providing in-kind space, or sponsoring, please complete this interest form — which in no way obligates you to do any of the above.)
- TechfestNW (April 4-5): With four tracks of content — Blockchain, Future of Work, Smart Cities and Future of Health and Fitness — there’s truly something for everyone with an eye and ear for the tech universe. Carefully curated speakers bring their stories to the main stage; workshops bolster their messaging with intimate gatherings; parties offer time to network; the demo floor boasts cool new gadgets as well as companies hiring and showcasing their work. PitchfestNW presents the best and brightest startups from all over the world. For more information, visit TechfestNW.
- Design Week Portland (April 6-13): Design Week Portland, now in its seventh year, launches its lineup of more than 350 events and open studios. Discussions and demonstrations of the importance and impact of design will be taking place in every corner of the city from April 6-13. This is an event created by designers for designers – and anyone else curious about the role design plays in our society. Programming throughout the week will illustrate what is new and interesting in the field of design from the perspective of designers who work across many practices. For more information or to register, visit Design Week Portland.
It’s important to note that all of these events require the support of sponsors to bring them to fruition. Some of them are run by nonprofits, some of them are purely volunteer. But they all require capital to do what they do. So if you see an event that looks interesting or that your company would like to support, please consider participating as a sponsor. Please and thank you.
[Full disclosure: Please bear with me. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. Uncorked is a PIE alum. I am the lead organizer of Portland Lunch 2.0. I am the co-organizer of the Portland summit for Startup Champions Network. I am lead organizer of Portland Startup Week. I am the cofounder and an advisor for TechfestNW. And Design Portland, organizer of Design Week Portland, is housed in PIE.]