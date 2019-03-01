It’s Women’s History Month. Follow along with Built Oregon as they highlight local women led companies.

Taking inspiration from Stephen Green’s annual Black History Month celebration of black businesses in Portland, Built Oregon will be featuring women led consumer product companies from around the state during the month of March, Women’s History Month. If you’re interested in meeting some new companies and awesome founders, you should tune in.

Taking the #BlackHistoryMonth baton from @PDXStephenG & @turoczy who did an amazing job highlighting black founders in Feb, we are going highlight some of Oregon's amazing female founders every day of March for #WomensHistoryMonth #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 1, 2019

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon.]

