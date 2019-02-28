Black History Month recap: A celebration of awesome black businesses in Portland

Rick Turoczy on February 28, 2019

We’ve come to the end of another Black History Month here in Portland. And if you’ve been following along with Stephen Green on Twitter, then you’ve likely caught his efforts to feature a bunch of awesome black businesses in Portland throughout the month. I tried to grab them all in case you want to have them all for quick reference.

Take a moment to thumb through the tweets. And if you see something you like, please take the opportunity to engage with these amazing businesses in our city.

And a couple of bonuses

I’m already looking forward to next year.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: