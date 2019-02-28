Black History Month recap: A celebration of awesome black businesses in Portland

We’ve come to the end of another Black History Month here in Portland. And if you’ve been following along with Stephen Green on Twitter, then you’ve likely caught his efforts to feature a bunch of awesome black businesses in Portland throughout the month. I tried to grab them all in case you want to have them all for quick reference.

Take a moment to thumb through the tweets. And if you see something you like, please take the opportunity to engage with these amazing businesses in our city.

This February will mark the 4 year where I will cover black owned businesses in Oregon as part of #BlackHistoryMonth I started doing this because I wanted to share a little about the more 5,000 firms that call Oregon home but now…. @marazepeda @turoczy @bryce @dtboyd — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) January 31, 2019

Day 1 #BHM & kick off covering Oregon Black owned businesses with @SelfEnhancement. Hear co-founder Tony Hopson talk about how SEI is trying to make "THE" difference in the lives of black youth. @turoczy @tedwheeler @OregonGovBrown #SupportBlackBusiness https://t.co/LfH0hgucj1 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 1, 2019

Day 4 #BlackHistoryMonth #PDX native @Jelanimemory in the spotlight. His company @meetcircle has raised over $10MM but it's one of his side projects that's giving me goosebumps. A publishing #startup doing books on hard conversations to have with kids. #racism #ForDaKids @turoczy pic.twitter.com/4ZoP25fCoy — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 4, 2019

Day 5 #BlackHistoryMonth features one of my favorite spaces in #PDX. Dayna & Cole treat you like instant family when you walk into Greenhaus Gallery, a smile & a hearty "hello":) @OregonGovBrown knows what I talking about. #SoulDistrict @turoczy #SupportBlackBusiness @openHAUSpdx pic.twitter.com/QE8OFawIWm — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 5, 2019

Day 10 #BlackHistoryMonth2019 saw me on the hoop court thinking about the @PracticeF team. The Lake brothers got something going on over there helping young people be their best on/off the court. #supportblackbusiness @turoczy @tedwheeler @OregonGovBrown https://t.co/VDxTFbh26k — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 11, 2019

Day 11 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to Oregon's oldest black owned business, Dean's Beauty Salon. Three generations of family have run this business that continues to serve the community today. @OregonGovBrown @mercatuspdx @tedwheeler @turoczy #BHM https://t.co/YeSWDVpzUr — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 11, 2019

Day 15 #BlackHistoryMonth is for @ACVineyard. You may say this is a day late but V-day is for folks slacking the rest of the year. My man Bertony takes care of folks all year long as Oregon's 1st black wine maker. @turoczy @OregonGovBrown @TravelOregon https://t.co/FhF3k9KYek — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 15, 2019

Day 16 #BlackHistoryMonth is for @minnieandgeorge. Her handcrafted leather goods is a continuation of the maker nature of the NW going back to the Chinook tribe who shared their goods with the world. @turoczy @BuiltOregon @OregonGovBrown @pdxmitch #BHM https://t.co/Qznz8rsukp — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 17, 2019

Day 17 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for @Joy_Alise ED of @paalf_advocacy. She is leading the way in expanding how Oregonians can support the growing African American community while also celabrating the contributions we continue to make around the state. @turoczy #BHM @OregonGovBrown — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 17, 2019

Day 22 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for all about taking time for yourself. Mens grooming franchise @hammerandnails1 provides great service & always has a beverage waiting for you on your arrival. #SupportBlackBusiness @turoczy @OregonGovBrown pic.twitter.com/82SY9Fydpk — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 23, 2019

Day 23 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to #PDX Pearl District's oldest black owned business, Olive Or Twist. The owner Sam always hosts our black mens group "Da Gathering" and its a great spot connect, chill & build community. #SupportBlackBusiness @turoczy @tedwheeler #BHM pic.twitter.com/TcYs8GLTS9 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 23, 2019

Day 24 #BlackHistoryMonth is a come back story. After having to close 3 yrs ago #PDX Cason's Fine Meats is coming back this spring. Thanks to @openHAUSpdx Jessie Burke Cole Reed & @prosperportland for making this happen. @turoczy @tedwheeler #supportblackbusiness #AndWeBackAgain pic.twitter.com/O7Mw4e7Bla — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 24, 2019

Day 26 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for Miss'ipi Chef and the owner Melinda. Watching her grow over the last 10 years has proven yet again that the #1 trait founders need is perseverance. #SupportBlackBusiness @turoczy @tedwheeler @OregonGovBrown #BHM https://t.co/T3YJXYwtL9 pic.twitter.com/4QFS19kOiV — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 26, 2019

Day 27 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for business owner, creator & musician @djogone. His journey is one that inspires me constantly. He is one of the humblest people you will meet AND his commitment to community is one that I aspire to. #SoMuchMoreThanADJ @turoczy @trailblazers #PDX pic.twitter.com/nzVIGhhmR3 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 27, 2019

The last day of #BlackHistoryMonth is for Roslyn Hill "The Queen of Alberta". This Vanport native has been recognized nationally over the years for leading the renaissance of the Alberta Arts area to be a thriving district once again like it was in her youth. @turoczy @tedwheeler pic.twitter.com/VSTlr2q7te — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 28, 2019

And a couple of bonuses

Speaking of #PDX "Pearl District". Most don't know two facts about the area->

1. the first black community in Portland started there in the 1880s

2. it's the only neighborhood in PDX named after a black person@turoczy #BlackHistoryMonth #BHM @tedwheeler https://t.co/e0W75yZaD9 — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 23, 2019

I’m already looking forward to next year.

