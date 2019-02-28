Black History Month recap: A celebration of awesome black businesses in Portland

We’ve come to the end of another Black History Month here in Portland. And if you’ve been following along with Stephen Green on Twitter, then you’ve likely caught his efforts to feature a bunch of awesome black businesses in Portland throughout the month. I tried to grab them all in case you want to have them all for quick reference.
Take a moment to thumb through the tweets. And if you see something you like, please take the opportunity to engage with these amazing businesses in our city.
This February will mark the 4 year where I will cover black owned businesses in Oregon as part of #BlackHistoryMonth I started doing this because I wanted to share a little about the more 5,000 firms that call Oregon home but now…. @marazepeda @turoczy @bryce @dtboyd
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) January 31, 2019
Day 1 #BHM & kick off covering Oregon Black owned businesses with @SelfEnhancement. Hear co-founder Tony Hopson talk about how SEI is trying to make "THE" difference in the lives of black youth. @turoczy @tedwheeler @OregonGovBrown #SupportBlackBusiness https://t.co/LfH0hgucj1
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 1, 2019
Day #2 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us the 3 year anniversary of @DeadstockPDX. @eeeWeezie dream of a community hub has changed the game. @tedwheeler @OregonGovBrown @turoczy #SupportBlackBusiness #CoffeeShouldBeDope ✔️ pic.twitter.com/jb85e40GFE
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 2, 2019
Day 3 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for Fuel Cafe on NE Alberta St. Great spot in the heart of the #SoulDistrict with great food & people. @tedwheeler @OregonGovBrown @turoczy #SupportBlackBusiness https://t.co/XJRWWeDYI9
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 3, 2019
Day 4 #BlackHistoryMonth #PDX native @Jelanimemory in the spotlight. His company @meetcircle has raised over $10MM but it's one of his side projects that's giving me goosebumps. A publishing #startup doing books on hard conversations to have with kids. #racism #ForDaKids @turoczy pic.twitter.com/4ZoP25fCoy
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 4, 2019
Day 5 #BlackHistoryMonth features one of my favorite spaces in #PDX. Dayna & Cole treat you like instant family when you walk into Greenhaus Gallery, a smile & a hearty "hello":) @OregonGovBrown knows what I talking about. #SoulDistrict @turoczy #SupportBlackBusiness @openHAUSpdx pic.twitter.com/QE8OFawIWm
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 5, 2019
Day 6 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for #pdx native @ODuck21 & his firm @MOTUSRecruiting. You may know him from @TrailBlazers games but Orlando had been building his firm for over 10 years. #SupportBlackBusiness #bhm #Techmen @turoczy @tedwheeler https://t.co/4jLt5NEssj
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 6, 2019
Day 7 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for the man, the myth, the legend, Tyrone Poole of @OneAppOregon. Once homeless now #tech founder who's raise millions to help families find their next home. @turoczy @tedwheeler #startup #SupportBlackBusiness @OregonGovBrown pic.twitter.com/EXiLBTM8C7
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 8, 2019
Day 8 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for #GoalDigger boss Ciarra Pressler over at @pregamemag the Pearl. When not coaching up some of #PDX best #startup founders, you can find get building community. #supportblackbusiness @turoczy @OregonGovBrown pic.twitter.com/YfiPbKBufL
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 9, 2019
Day 9 #BlackHistoryMonth features @iAManisamarie of @BestBrows. She and her crew have people looking their best. #portlandsnowpocalypse2019 is a perfect reason to schedule an appointment. #SupportBlackBusiness @turoczy @tedwheeler #PDX @OregonGovBrown https://t.co/3QMgQzOGCV
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 9, 2019
Day 10 #BlackHistoryMonth2019 saw me on the hoop court thinking about the @PracticeF team. The Lake brothers got something going on over there helping young people be their best on/off the court. #supportblackbusiness @turoczy @tedwheeler @OregonGovBrown https://t.co/VDxTFbh26k
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 11, 2019
Day 11 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to Oregon's oldest black owned business, Dean's Beauty Salon. Three generations of family have run this business that continues to serve the community today. @OregonGovBrown @mercatuspdx @tedwheeler @turoczy #BHM https://t.co/YeSWDVpzUr
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 11, 2019
Day 12 #BlackHistoryMonth is here. Chemist Paula Hayes founded @huenoir 10 years ago so women of color could find more options of makeup that fit them. You can find their products at @Target. #startup #BHM #SupportBlackBusiness @turoczy @OregonGovBrown https://t.co/lsw9xoTeXA pic.twitter.com/mNlV3eauSp
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 12, 2019
Day 13 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to #PDX native Ben Berry & his DRONE company @AirShipTG. Hear about his story, being a black founder & his work with @iurbanteen on the @GlobalShapers podcast. #BHM #Drone #startup @turoczy @tedwheeler @OregonGovBrown https://t.co/SaYNytJEIV
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 13, 2019
Day 15 #BlackHistoryMonth is for @ACVineyard. You may say this is a day late but V-day is for folks slacking the rest of the year. My man Bertony takes care of folks all year long as Oregon's 1st black wine maker. @turoczy @OregonGovBrown @TravelOregon https://t.co/FhF3k9KYek
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 15, 2019
Day 16 #BlackHistoryMonth is for @minnieandgeorge. Her handcrafted leather goods is a continuation of the maker nature of the NW going back to the Chinook tribe who shared their goods with the world. @turoczy @BuiltOregon @OregonGovBrown @pdxmitch #BHM https://t.co/Qznz8rsukp
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 17, 2019
Day 17 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for @Joy_Alise ED of @paalf_advocacy. She is leading the way in expanding how Oregonians can support the growing African American community while also celabrating the contributions we continue to make around the state. @turoczy #BHM @OregonGovBrown
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 17, 2019
Day 18 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us creative director @grandvisualizer. Who was behind much of @Nike ground breaking work in football for years before hanging his own shingle recently. @turoczy #SupportBlackBusiness @tedwheeler @OregonGovBrown #BHM https://t.co/Ms1jCS3vTR
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 19, 2019
Day 19 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for video director & photographer Dustin Tolman. He works all over the country telling stories and covering events. #SupportBlackBusiness @turoczy @tedwheeler @OregonGovBrown https://t.co/hipbaZ1afx pic.twitter.com/BhKOAuSzSZ
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 20, 2019
Day 20 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for @joriehay of Radical Brand Lab. This #PitchBlack winner works with companies like @WiedenKennedy & @Nike to tell stories. She is equal parts genius, comedian and life coach. #BHM #YourBrandIsBoring @turoczy @tedwheeler https://t.co/fUD02J6qiy
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 20, 2019
Day 21 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for @LEVEL10GroupX latest product the #Octofit. Founder @MyRsenegal holds numerous patents. The Octofit brings fitness home & to the office. @turoczy @siliconflorist #BlackMade @tedwheeler @OregonGovBrown @BuiltOregon #BHM https://t.co/420epskR2Z
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 23, 2019
Day 22 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for all about taking time for yourself. Mens grooming franchise @hammerandnails1 provides great service & always has a beverage waiting for you on your arrival. #SupportBlackBusiness @turoczy @OregonGovBrown pic.twitter.com/82SY9Fydpk
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 23, 2019
Day 23 of #BlackHistoryMonth brings us to #PDX Pearl District's oldest black owned business, Olive Or Twist. The owner Sam always hosts our black mens group "Da Gathering" and its a great spot connect, chill & build community. #SupportBlackBusiness @turoczy @tedwheeler #BHM pic.twitter.com/TcYs8GLTS9
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 23, 2019
Day 24 #BlackHistoryMonth is a come back story. After having to close 3 yrs ago #PDX Cason's Fine Meats is coming back this spring. Thanks to @openHAUSpdx Jessie Burke Cole Reed & @prosperportland for making this happen. @turoczy @tedwheeler #supportblackbusiness #AndWeBackAgain pic.twitter.com/O7Mw4e7Bla
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 24, 2019
Day 25 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for @ColasConst. They area a 2nd generation owned firm that is the largest black general contractor in the state. @turocy @tedwheeler @OregonGovBrown #BHM https://t.co/TdJSJqtH0o pic.twitter.com/YXZNy8NU68
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 25, 2019
Day 26 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for Miss'ipi Chef and the owner Melinda. Watching her grow over the last 10 years has proven yet again that the #1 trait founders need is perseverance. #SupportBlackBusiness @turoczy @tedwheeler @OregonGovBrown #BHM https://t.co/T3YJXYwtL9 pic.twitter.com/4QFS19kOiV
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 26, 2019
Day 27 of #BlackHistoryMonth is for business owner, creator & musician @djogone. His journey is one that inspires me constantly. He is one of the humblest people you will meet AND his commitment to community is one that I aspire to. #SoMuchMoreThanADJ @turoczy @trailblazers #PDX pic.twitter.com/nzVIGhhmR3
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 27, 2019
The last day of #BlackHistoryMonth is for Roslyn Hill "The Queen of Alberta". This Vanport native has been recognized nationally over the years for leading the renaissance of the Alberta Arts area to be a thriving district once again like it was in her youth. @turoczy @tedwheeler pic.twitter.com/VSTlr2q7te
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 28, 2019
And a couple of bonuses
Speaking of #PDX "Pearl District". Most don't know two facts about the area->
1. the first black community in Portland started there in the 1880s
2. it's the only neighborhood in PDX named after a black person@turoczy #BlackHistoryMonth #BHM @tedwheeler https://t.co/e0W75yZaD9
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 23, 2019
Its time for the community in #PDX to rally and start closing the access to capital gaps for black founders. @turoczy @siliconflorist #BlackHistoryMonth #NoMoneyMoProblems #startup @orbankers @SBA_PortlandOR @PDXBIZJournal https://t.co/3zaKBtLYWn
— Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 22, 2019
I’m already looking forward to next year.