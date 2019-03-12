Missing the Ignite format? You might want to consider attending Portland Ignite Agile

There was a time when the Ignite format was (ahem) hot around these parts. You couldn’t swing a HDMI cable without hitting one. But like most things Portland, there’s a certain ebb and flow to activity. So recently, they’ve been a little more difficult to come by. Which is why it was nice to see Faces of Agile: Portland Ignite Agile Event.

Is Agile for just for software development teams? Can it be used in other environments? If so, what forms do they take? This event explores the different faces of what Agile could be, by asking individuals from non-software development environments to explore how what they do relates to the principles and values behind agile (as described in the Agile Manifesto).

Not familiar with the Ignite format? It’s pretty straightforward.

Speakers will be presenting using the ignite format. Ignite is a series of speedy presentation. Speakers get 20 slides, which automatically advance every 15 seconds. The result is a fast, fun, and interesting presentation which lasts just 5 minutes.

The event will be hosted at New Relic on March 13, 2019, starting at 5:30PM. It’s free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit Faces of Agile: Portland Ignite Agile Event.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...