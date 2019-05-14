Craving caffeine coupled with compatriots? It’s time for another Coffee with Co-Founders

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times. Communities are not built on evening events, alone. Which is why I always love daytime events that make knowledge, people, and networks more accessible to folks who might not have the chance to attend events after work hours. Like Coffee with Co-Founders.

As a business owner you are faced with many challenges. You’re forced to make decisions every day that could make or break your business. Coffee w/ Co-Founders is a way to network with other Entrepreneurs to allow free flowing information with the intent to collaborate and help each other. So often we’re challenged and there’s very little we can do to express our challenges with the people we work with or the people we care about. Think of Coffee w/ Co-Founders as your own personal support group for business owners. We’re all here to help!

This month’s meetup will feature Jim Gochee, the Chief Product Officer at New Relic. It will also be hosted in an all new location, WeWork Labs Portland, this Thursday morning, May 16, 2019.

So if you’re a founder and you can carve out some time to hang out with your peers, RSVP at Coffee with Co-Founders.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

