GeekWire now dynamically tracking startup funding in the Pacific Northwest

Curious about who in the northwest is getting funding? Well, if diving through Crunchbase or Pitchbook isn’t exactly your cup of tea, our friends at GeekWire have simplified it for you. Introducing the GeekWire Startup Funding List.

GeekWire just launched a list of startup funding deals in Seattle and the broader Pacific Northwest, collecting data from our regular reporting. The page shows which companies are raising money, from which investors, and at what stage of the startup funding process.

It also reveals interesting trends. The list is sortable by largest deals, lead investors, and other criteria. For example, you can sort the list by deal size to see the top startup funding deals we’ve reported on over the past year. We’ll be adding more deals from the archive over time, and updating the list regularly with new deals.