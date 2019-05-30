Portland startup Reimbi selected for TinySeed 2019 cohort

While Portland tries to provide a bunch of resources for our founders, it’s also nice to see other programs recognizing the value of the startups that are growing here. That’s why I was psyched to see that Portland startup Reimbi will be part of the 2019 TinySeed batch.

Reimbi was built to address the difficult and lengthy process of reimbursing job candidates for interview expenses. The founders have developed unique expertise in B2C payments using networks like Venmo and Paypal, and in optimizing the reimbursement experience for candidates. Launched in September 2017, Reimbi helps their customers provide an exceptional candidate experience and saves hundreds of hours of work each month.

Not familiar with TinySeed?

TinySeed is an accelerator, but it’s remote, runs for a full year, focuses on SaaS, and “non-unicorns” (companies that don’t aspire to grow at all costs to reach a $1B valuation). To venture capitalists, a company doing $10m in annual revenue is a miss. To us, it’s a great business.

For more information on the program, visit TinySeed. For more information on the company, visit Reimbi.

