Interested in more programming for women founders? Consider supporting Women Led

I’m always a fan of folks who are helping startups. Especially those who recognize the unique challenges of founders. That’s why I’ve been happy to see Women Led working to have a more significant impact on women and the companies they’re leading and building, here in Portland. But in order to do the work they want to do, a nonprofit organization needs funding. That’s why Women Led launched a GoFundMe campaign.

In early 2019, we hired an Executive Director and have spent the last six months laying the groundwork for thoughtful and impactful expansion. First, we talked with leaders in the Portland business ecosystem, in communities of color, and with our own membership base about the challenges women leaders face. Second, we asked ourselves why the myriad business classes, accelerators, incubators and micro-enterprise support programs were not solving the core problem. Finally, we turned to our own lived experiences to discover more about what we knew we needed as female leaders. One key phrase kept coming up again and again: “entrepreneurial mindset.”

For more information or to contribute to the campaign, visit the Women Led GoFundMe campaign.

