Goodbye, Goat Simulator. Hello, goose simulator.

Maybe you’ve heard of Goat Simulator. Maybe you’ve even played it. Well, if it’s lost its luster for you, I think you need to get ready to be happy. Because I’ve got a new simulator for you. Only now, you’re a goose. And a horrible one, at that.
Untitled Goose Game the latest title published by Portland’s Panic. It’s currently available on Mac, PC, and Switch.
For more information, visit Untitled Goose Game.
