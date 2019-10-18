Priced out of a tech conference you’d like to attend? PDXWIT is interested in #InvestingInYou

We all know that it costs money to put events together. And so it makes sense that folks have to charge for tickets to help sustain their events over the long term. But none of that reasoning helps if the ticket price is preventing you from attending an event. That’s why I love things like PDX Women in Tech’s #InvestingInYou scholarship program

The purpose of PDXWIT is to encourage those who identify as women, non-binary and underrepresented to join tech and support and empower them so they stay in tech. The #InvestingInYou Scholarship Program continues this work. Our goal is to help develop individuals in the PDXWIT community by providing support for and access to conferences and workshops.

So what’s available?

The award winner will be provided travel, registration, and/or per diem to attend a technology-related or a women-in-business conference or workshop with a cap of $2,500. The conference or workshop must be held in the US within the contiguous 48 states. The conference must take place within 9 months of the award date. If you are selected as the awardee, you must confirm acceptance with PDXWIT within a week of being chosen or you will forfeit your award.

In order to be considered, however, you have to apply. And the deadline for that application is October 21, 2019. So get those applications submitted sooner rather than later.

For more information or to apply, visit PDXWIT #InvestingInYou.

