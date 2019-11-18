If you listen to one podcast this week, make it this one

You know how sometimes things on the Internet just blow up in the most positive of ways? And every so often, a Portland person gets inextricably tied to the ongoings in a way that not only furthers the conversations, but genuinely reflects the amazing caliber of founders that we have in our midst? Well that’s what happened late last week with a tweetstorm from David Heinemeier Hansson, the creator of Ruby on Rails and cofounder of Basecamp (nee 37signals) about the Apple Card credit selection algorithm. And Portland founder Mara Zepeda wound up as part of the conversation.

I highly encourage you to take a few moments to listen to The Rework Podcast episode that features Mara. Which also includes a shoutout to another Oregonian, Senator Ron Wyden.

[Full disclosure: Mara is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

