Helping underestimated founders prioritize mental health

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times: being a founder is hard. For everyone. But unfortunately, it’s even more taxing for founders who identify as women, LGBTQIA+, and/or people of color. That’s why I’m a huge fan of the work that Anthony Ware is doing. And as luck would have it, he’s in Portland this week. Focused on your mental wealth.

What’s mental wealth, you ask?

Mental wealth is the collection of intentional thoughts, behaviors, and experiences—mental wealth deposits—someone uses to make a positive impact on their mental health. These deposits have a cumulative positive impact, especially during times when you’re challenged with mental illnesses and external events.

Seem interesting? Well, allow me to provide even more inspiration:

Are you an underestimated (Black, PoC, Woman, LGBTQ+) founder in #PDX?

Have you been struggling w/ balancing #mentalhealth w/ running your startup, or feel like no one can relate to what you're experiencing?



BE HERE👉🏾 Mental Wealth Salon: Wed 11/20: RSVP https://t.co/SkcYaRCDoo pic.twitter.com/u4d0o9TNtQ — anthony ware 🧠 (@theanthonyware) November 18, 2019

See? You should go.

The event takes place Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Arrow Coffeehouse starting at 6:00PM. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Building Mental Wealth – A Salon by Anthony Ware.

