Call it Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, or Cyber Monday. Whatever you call it, it’s a job board discount. (But it’s a limited time offer.)

The holidays are upon us. And with them, the beginning of the rampant discounting and voracious consumerism of the season. Suffice it to say that I, for one, don’t want you to feel left out. So I thought I would throw a discount your way.

And since the end of the year also means getting ready for next year, a discount on the Silicon Florist job board seemed like a perfect way to get you ready for 2020. And to get some new folks onboard.

With that in mind, please feel free to head over to the job board and take advantage of a 75% discount on any purchase by using the discount code “holiday2019” at checkout. Buying one job? 75% off. A pack of three jobs? 75% off. A ten pack? You get the picture.

What’s the catch? The catch is that you have to act quickly. Because this discount, like the crazy sales, is only available for a limited time. It ends Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:59PM. Plus, if you act really quickly—like before you leave the office for Thanksgiving—your new job postings will go out in the Silicon Florist newsletter this Friday. Because while holidays may be a time for resting, that darn newsletter never sleeps.

For more information or to check out the folks taking advantage of this discount, visit the Silicon Florist job board. And here’s hoping you and yours have a happy and relaxing holiday season.

