Procrastinator public service announcement: Your TechfestNW PitchfestNW application is due

Rick Turoczy on January 28, 2020

Look. I get it. You’re running a startup. You’re juggling a lot of stuff. But here’s the thing. This is a free thing you’re going to miss out on if you don’t act quickly. And who like free stuff? That’s right. Founders who have no money like free stuff. So maybe consider submitting your application to pitch at TechfestNW. For free. But you have to act quickly.

Applying to Pitchfest is free. Companies invited to join the pitch competition receive a complimentary 2-day pass to TechfestNW.

For more information or to actually submit your application, visit 2020 Pitchfest.

Like what you just read? If you sign up for the Silicon Florist newsletter, you’ll get the most popular articles, events, and jobs, every week. And once a month, you’ll get a round-up of popular articles so that you don’t miss one little bit of what’s happening in the Portland startup community.

Processing…
w00t! You're on the list.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: