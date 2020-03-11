TechfestNW reschedules due to concerns of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus

Things are weird, Portland. And not in a “Keep Portland Weird” kind of way. And it shows no signs of slowing, given the growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Today, annual destination tech event TechfestNW announced that they were postponing their annual event until August.

We have made the difficult decision to postpone the TechfestNW event originally scheduled for April 2-3, 2020 because of health concerns over the spread of coronavirus. In the current reality of health issues in our region, we are choosing to prioritize the safety of our attendees, sponsors, speakers, PitchfestNW competitors, and our dedicated production team. TechfnestNW has been rescheduled for August 6-7 at the Viking Pavilion at Portland State University.Thanks to our dedicated sponsors who have re-committed to the August dates and speakers who are adjusting their schedules, we are working to make TFNW more robust than ever. Purchased tickets will automatically roll over to the August event. If you have questions or concerns, please contact us at info@techfestnw.com and we’ll be happy to help.

I’m sure there will be more cancelations and rescheduling. I’ll try to keep you up to date as best I can.

For those keeping score at home, the following major local tech events have been impacted:

Here’s the official statement from Willamette Week, who produces the event.

For more, see the Portland Business Journal on the TFNW and Burning Cat reschedules.

[Full disclosure: I helped start PIE, TechfestNW, and Portland Startup Week. So yay. Trifecta.]

