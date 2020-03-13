Wondering what gear you need to present in this new all remote only environment?

No matter how well set up you’ve been as a remote employee, we’re all struggling with adapting to this new all remote, all of the time environment. That’s why I really appreciated the latest video from Portland’s Aaron Parecki on what sort of equipment makes for a more effective remote presentation setup — including lighting.

[Full disclosure: Aaron is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

