Searching for some positive news? Meet a bunch of new Portland startups. All from the comfort of your Web browser.

Clearly, there’s a palpable amount of negativity floating around, these days. And with good reason. But the continued onslaught can get grating, if not completely debilitating. So if you’re looking for something more positive — and you’ve already binge watched all the Arthur and Zoboomafoo episodes you can stomach — maybe consider meeting some new Portland startups.

Local startup accelerator PIE (Portland Incubator Experiment) recently held its first ever completely virtual demo day. Rather than having founders take the stage as they traditionally do, this class of PIE took to mics, screenshares, and pillow forts. The videos they created were then uploaded to the PIE YouTube channel and hosted by a virtual emcee, the PIE Twitter account.

Welcome to PIE Demo Day 2020! We're glad you're here. If you'd like to take part in our virtual demo day experience, please follow along as we share videos from our latest class of startups (📸@ahockley) #PIEDD2020 pic.twitter.com/KsB3ilBtMz — PIE (@piepdx) March 19, 2020

So if you need a break — or are simply looking for some hope and positivity — maybe take a moment to thumb through the startups. And consider subscribing, because there may be a few more videos in the making. (Hint, hint.)

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

