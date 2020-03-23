With all of the layoffs happening in and around Portland, would you be interested in a virtual job fair as a job seeker or employer? Rick Turoczy on March 23, 2020 Random idea💡If we could throw together a virtual job fair to find gigs for #pdx folks who have been laid off, how would *YOU* be interested in participating? Please and thank you ❤️ #pdxjobs— Rick Turoczy (@turoczy) March 23, 2020 Like this:Like Loading... Category: Jobs, Oregon, Portland Tag: Job, job fair, pdxjobs, Portland, virtual Post navigation Previous: Previous post: Searching for some positive news? Meet a bunch of new Portland startups. All from the comfort of your Web browser. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Published by Rick Turoczy More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy View all posts by Rick Turoczy