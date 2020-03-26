It seemed too soon for a punny hacking virus headline: COVID-19 Global Hackathon

Used to be, Portland had tons of hackathon opportunities. So many, that we kind of hacked ourselves out. And people found other ways to stimulate their creativity and occupy their time. But we have this latent hackathon potential. And a whole bunch of new folks in the ecosystem. So this seems like a really interesting and meaningful way to test the waters. There’s a COVID-19 Global Hackathon.

The COVID-19 Global Hackathon is an opportunity for developers to build software solutions that drive social impact, with the aim of tackling some of the challenges related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We’re encouraging YOU – innovators around the world – to #BuildforCOVID19 using technologies of your choice across a range of suggested themes and challenge areas – some of which have been sourced through health partners including the World Health Organization and scientists at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub. The hackathon welcomes locally and globally focused solutions, and is open to all developers – with support from technology companies and platforms including Facebook, Giphy, Microsoft, Pinterest, Slack, TikTok, Twitter and WeChat, who will be sharing resources to support participants throughout the submission period.

Interested in learning more or ready to participate? Visit COVID-19 Global Hackathon.

