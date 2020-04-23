Insights from a founder who weathered the dotcom boom and bust and the mortgage crisis

Sometimes, the best way to navigate the future is to learn from the past. Because we’ve been through downturns before. Maybe not to this extent. But at least in some semblance. So learnings from a startup in the dotcom days — both boom and bust — and the mortgage crisis could provide some interesting insights for startups to survive the current pandemic — and what to expect when the market starts to correct.

That’s why PIE has scheduled a chat with Elia Freedman founder of Infinity Softworks and creator of the PowerOne calculator. To get his insights on what he experienced. And to answer questions that today’s founders might have.

Elia Freedman was founder and CEO of Infinity Softworks, which he started in 1997 as a senior in college, leveraging both his business training and programming ability. The company has helped more than 20 million professionals and students in real estate, financial services, math and science who use calculation every day to solve problems and generate proposals, both in the field and at their desk. The company’s primary app, PowerOne, has been in existence as apps for iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile, Palm OS, and Windows computers for more 20 years, Infinity Softworks re-launched PowerOne as a web and mobile service in 2018.

Sound interesting? Then please join the Q&A on Friday, April 24, 2020, at noon for a lunch and learn with Elia. It’s completely free and open to the public.

Does that description spark some questions? One of the nice things about Crowdcast, the platform hosting the event, is the ability to submit questions ahead of time. So just register and submit them with the “Ask a Question” feature at the bottom of the screen. No questions come to mind? Then maybe consider upvoting the questions you like. That way, we can focus the conversation on the topics that are most relevant to attendees.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “A founder’s journey through upticks and downturns: Q&A with Elia Freedman.”

[Full disclosure: This event is produced by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

