Working from home not working? Get guidance from these remote work veterans

It may have seemed exciting at first. Perhaps even fun. But with every mounting day, it’s becoming less and less so. And more and more stressful. You thought you’d be more productive. You didn’t realize you’d have so much to juggle. And you didn’t foresee the feelings of isolation and disconnectedness. Working from home is hard.

And you’re not alone. Millions of people have suddenly been thrown into an incredibly foreign work experience. Some with a significant other. And still others with home schooling piled on top of that. And not one of them really knew what they were getting into.

But there’s a bright side. Any number of amazing employees and companies have been wildly successful working remotely. And, as luck would have it, a number of the folks who are employed by those companies are right here in Portland. So in an effort to help you combat your feelings of helplessness and to get you some insights on how to succeed while working remotely, PIE has brought together a panel of remote work veterans to share their experiences and guidance.

With the onset of quarantine and social distancing, many of us have been settling into a somewhat surreal semblance of remote work. It doesn’t feel quite right. But we’re doing our best to fake it. And because of that we’re not really working from home. PIE wants to help. That’s why we’ve assembled a panel of PIE mentors: one who helps lead a successful remote only company, one who has worked as a remote employee for a decade while working alongside an online school student, and one who has assembled the most fervent community of remote workers on the planet — all while leading a remote company, himself.

Please join Barrett Brooks of ConvertKit, Cami Kaos of Automattic, and Darren Buckner of Workfrom on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 2:30PM Pacific for a Q&A session about remote work. The event is free and open to the public — globally, of course. So don’t think this is just for Portland folks.

Already have some burning questions? One of the nice things about Crowdcast, the platform hosting the event, is the ability to submit questions ahead of time. So just register and start getting them submitted via the “Ask a Question” feature at the bottom of the screen. Just as compelling? You have the ability to upvote the questions you like. That way, we can focus the conversation on the topics that are most relevant to attendees. (You’ll also notice a “Poll” that will help us gauge the remote work experience of employees.)

And even if you’re not up for attending the session, I’d love to hear about your remote work experience:

For more information or to RSVP, visit “Really Working from Home: How to get the most out of your now remote employment.”

[Full disclosure: This event is produced by PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

