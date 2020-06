While we’re all excited to have Demolicious back, it seems that maybe we’re not as excited for it to be a virtual event. So lead organizer Josh Carter is pressing pause on the event until we have the opportunity to get together, face to face.

Due to the lack of interest in a remote version of Demolicious I am canceling the event and will look to bring it back when live events can resume. — Josh Carter ® (@joshuajcarter_) June 22, 2020

Just wanted to make sure that folks were aware. More to come.

