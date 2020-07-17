Advertisements

Is remote work here to stay?

Rick Turoczy on July 17, 2020

Regardless of your corporate culture or views, remote work became a necessity for everyone as this global pandemic descended several months. But eventually — hopefully — we’ll come out of this. And that has many folks asking whether remote work is simply a passing fad or if it’s the future of work as we know it.

Darren Buckner, founder and CEO of Portland startup Workfrom, is bullish on the future of remote work — and has been for quite some time. Here’s his take via Twitter thread:

[Full disclosure: Workfrom is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Advertisements

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: