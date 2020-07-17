Is remote work here to stay?

Regardless of your corporate culture or views, remote work became a necessity for everyone as this global pandemic descended several months. But eventually — hopefully — we’ll come out of this. And that has many folks asking whether remote work is simply a passing fad or if it’s the future of work as we know it.
Darren Buckner, founder and CEO of Portland startup Workfrom, is bullish on the future of remote work — and has been for quite some time. Here’s his take via Twitter thread:
[Full disclosure: Workfrom is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]
