Is remote work here to stay?

Regardless of your corporate culture or views, remote work became a necessity for everyone as this global pandemic descended several months. But eventually — hopefully — we’ll come out of this. And that has many folks asking whether remote work is simply a passing fad or if it’s the future of work as we know it.

Darren Buckner, founder and CEO of Portland startup Workfrom, is bullish on the future of remote work — and has been for quite some time. Here’s his take via Twitter thread:

1/3 I'm asked daily if remote work adoption will stick post a COVID-19 forced WFH policy. People are skeptical. They point to adoption beforehand as steady, but nascent. Many large orgs and industries have cultural resistance.



The answer is surely yes. Here's why. #remotework — Darren Buckner 👨🏾‍💻👩🏾‍💻👩🏽‍💻👩🏾‍💻👩🏻‍💻 (@darrenbuckner) July 17, 2020

[Full disclosure: Workfrom is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

