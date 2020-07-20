What is Madrona Venture Group — which regularly invests in Portland startups — looking for in 2020?

There are any number of venture capital firms outside of Oregon that regularly invest in the Portland startup community. One of those firms — which also boasts a few Portland exits — is Madrona Venture Group out of Seattle. Since they’ve already exhibited a willingness to invest in Portland, I thought it might be valuable for Portland startups to have a better understanding of Madrona’s investment themes for 2020.

In this post we offer a preview of the themes and will follow this up with deeper dives on the areas outlined in the image above. We work as a team to fully investigate and build our investment themes and you will see many from the Madrona team as authors – please reach out to us with ideas and your thoughts!

tl;dr Topics include:

Intelligent applications

Future of work

Intersection of innovation

Software infrastructure

Low code or no code

Digital transformation of consumer experiences

So if you’re pursuing venture funding and your company falls into one of those buckets, you might consider reaching out to Madrona.

[Hat tip to Dan Li]

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...