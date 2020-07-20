Advertisements

What is Madrona Venture Group — which regularly invests in Portland startups — looking for in 2020?

Rick Turoczy on July 20, 2020

There are any number of venture capital firms outside of Oregon that regularly invest in the Portland startup community. One of those firms — which also boasts a few Portland exits — is Madrona Venture Group out of Seattle. Since they’ve already exhibited a willingness to invest in Portland, I thought it might be valuable for Portland startups to have a better understanding of Madrona’s investment themes for 2020.

In this post we offer a preview of the themes and will follow this up with deeper dives on the areas outlined in the image above. We work as a team to fully investigate and build our investment themes and you will see many from the Madrona team as authors – please reach out to us with ideas and your thoughts!

tl;dr Topics include:

  • Intelligent applications
  • Future of work
  • Intersection of innovation
  • Software infrastructure
  • Low code or no code
  • Digital transformation of consumer experiences

So if you’re pursuing venture funding and your company falls into one of those buckets, you might consider reaching out to Madrona.

[Hat tip to Dan Li]

Advertisements

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: