REMINDER: Indie.vc applications open — and close — this weekend

If your startup has been interested in the model of investing that Indie.vc has been pursuing — a model that focuses on investing in companies that are on the path to profitability — then you’ll want to make sure that you carve out some time this Saturday to apply for the next Indie.vc cohort. But you have to hurry. The application window is only open for 24 hours.

We believe deeply that there are hundreds, even thousands, of businesses that could be thriving, at scale, if they focused on revenue growth over raising another round of funding. On average, the companies we’ve backed have increased revenues over 100% in the first 12 months of the program and around 300% after 24 months post-investment. We aim to be the last investment our founders need to take. We call this Permissionless Entrepreneurship.

Best part? Indie.vc commits to getting back to applicants within two weeks. So you’re not waiting around for months wondering what happened.

Sound like something that could help the business you’re building? Get more info at Indie.vc. Or go ahead and apply.

[Full disclosure: I am an Indie.vc Scout.]

Like this: Like Loading...