Who’s currently hiring in Portland tech?

Rick Turoczy on October 8, 2020

Looking for a new gig is hard enough. Looking for a new gig during a global pandemic can be even more stressful. That’s why I’m always happy to see Portland area companies promoting their job openings on the Silicon Florist job board.

Who’s currently hiring? Let’s take a look.

Not finding a match? Make sure to submit your profile so that you’re alerted to the jobs that match your skills.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: