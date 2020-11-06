Oprah favorites Portland startup A Kids Book About

Sometimes you call Oprah. Sometimes Oprah calls you. At least that’s how it worked out for Portland startup A Kids Book About who had the mononymous star reach out to them with an opportunity to appear on her annual list of favorite things.

“Never in a million years could I imagine that Oprah would be aware of anything that I have ever done, and it might be a favorite thing of hers,” A Kids Book About founder Jelani Memory told Malia Spencer of the Portland Business Journal.

Jelani Memory founded A Kids Book About after observing a need for straight forward and simple nonfiction books for kids about society’s big topics. Titles include Racism, Bullying, Empathy, and White Privilege.

To see who else made the list, visit “A Guide to the 50 Black-Owned and Created Businesses on Oprah’s 2020 Favorite Things List.” For more on the company, see the write up in the Portland Business Journal.

[Full disclosure: Jelani served as a mentor in residence for PIE as he started A Kids Book About. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

