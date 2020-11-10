Continuing to work on your network, even during these strange times

Continuing to develop relationships and meet new people can be critical to ensuring a startup founder has the most potential for success. But how is a founder supposed to find the energy to do that sort of work in a pandemic isolated world?

A panel of experts gathered by the Founders Network Seattle Chapter has some tips on continuing to invest in your network.

“There are certain legal and accounting things you just need to do correctly; there are certain ways to communicate with investors; and there are many people out there willing to help,” adds Nick Ellingson, Startup Ambassador at the Washington Technology Industry Association. “If you’re a first time founder especially there are a lot of mistakes and pitfalls you can avoid by just talking with someone who’s been there before.”

Interested in getting that guidance from folks throughout the Northwest?

