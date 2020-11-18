There is another: TechfestNW 2020

A long time ago in a startup community fa… um. Well actually, quite near near away. I had the opportunity to help start a little tech event. Back then, it went by a different name. These days, it’s called TechfestNW. And even though all of us are all virtual all of the time these days, it’s still happening. So you should go. For free.

What’s next? The future of work, cities, health, privacy, and equity. Startups from around the world pitching, inspiring speakers, informative panels, virtual networking, and an expo! Check out the program!

Folks like Kevin Rose, a TikTok influencer, and a whole bunch of new startups will be there.

The event takes place December 2-4, 2020. It’s all online. So you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home. Like pretty much everything else you’ve done for the past nine months.

Still not convinced? Well, given that I’ve got these old school connections, please allow me to hook you up. You can attend TFNW for free. Just use the code “SILICON” at checkout. But you have to act fast. Supplies are limited. Because, let’s be honest, my connections aren’t that good. I mean, really.

For more information or to grab your free ticket, visit TechfestNW.

