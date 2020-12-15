The Wild wants to give you a tour of Tours

For all of the multitude of negatives that have come along with being submerged in a global pandemic, there are a few bright spots, here and there. Like the creativity inspired by the constraints of our current lives. We’re seeing any number of new platforms and companies coming into being. And some of those are appearing locally. Like Tours in The Wild.

In-person meetings or VR collaboration are great ways to explore these concepts but often when you are trying to communicate your why behind it, and how you see the space being explored by others, framing these conversations is extremely important. The Tour tool helps you guide a meaningful tour in your space and create and share a story arc that is compelling and sells your ideas immersively. Tours is an exciting new way to share immersive design presentations with everyone on your team.

Want a sneak peek? The Wild will be hosting a premiere December 16, 2020, at 10:00AM Pacific Time.

For more information, visit The Wild.

[Full disclosure: The Wild is an alum of Story Board, which was a PIE project. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

