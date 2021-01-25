The plot thickens with A Kids Book About podcasts… or is it A Kids Podcast About?

As reported by the Portland Business Journal, Portland startup A Kids Book About is going to be more than about books. The company is now branching out to develop a podcast network, as well.

The initial plan is to green-light five to seven podcasts this year with 75 to 100 episodes between them, said Jelani Memory, co-founder and CEO of A Kids Book About. The company is targeting to launch its first podcasts in the first half of this year. “(Podcasts) may be content related to books (or) interviews with the authors,” said Jelani. “But we are also going far afield into new types of storytelling.”

Matthew Winner has joined the company to head up the effort.

For the complete story, visit the Portland Business Journal.

[Full disclosure: A Kids Book About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

