Portland startup Edify joins latest cohort of Techstars Seattle

Global startup accelerator program Techstars has grown to the size that there always seems to be an application period open or a new class starting. But there’s one Techstars program in particular that often has a Portland startup among its cohort: Techstars Seattle. And the 2021 cohort is no different. Portland’s Edify is part of this class.

As usual, this year’s class represents a diverse group of industries. An educational current flows through our companies this year, with Brite enabling the delivery of STEM and other after school enrichment programs, Edith Labs providing mentorship and investment to undernetworked students, and with Aplic allowing students around the world to pursue their study abroad dreams. Marketplaces and commerce are a mainstay of Techstars Seattle, and this year we’re excited to welcome Afriblocks, which makes African freelance talent accessible to the world, Storey the App, whose wardrobe management app enables the circular economy for fashion, The Folklore, who brings African luxury designers to the global fashion market, and PairTree, who facilitates the adoption process for hopeful parents to be. Finally, it wouldn’t be Techstars Seattle without a healthy dose of machine learning enhanced Enterprise SaaS, represented by Edify, who ensures onboarding success for engineers, Bild, which streamlines the design collaboration process in manufacturing, and Y-hat, a deeply technical provider of video semantic search.

For more, visit the announcement of the 2021 cohort of Techstars Seattle.

[Full disclosure: Edify is an alum of PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...