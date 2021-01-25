Community question: Where does someone without tech skills start when it comes to building SaaS products?

As I mentioned last week, as part of an ongoing effort to help the Portland startup community be more helpful to the Portland startup community, I’m test driving a new way for folks to engage, converse, and collaborate called pe•ple. And I’ll plan on highlighting some of those conversations, here.

Here’s a question that was posted today:

I came up with an idea for a SaaS startup. I created a company and I’m ready to start building an MVP. My expertise is in operations, I’m an accountant and I feel a bit overwhelmed at the web development side.

My question is where does someone without the tech skills start when it comes to building the SaaS products? I don’t know if what I want to do is possible but I believe it is from my limited experience with web dev. I just don’t know where to go from here. Do I start reaching out to web dev contractors or are there other options?