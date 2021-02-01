Celebrating Black owned Oregon businesses during Black History Month

It’s become a bit of tradition around here. Started by Stephen Green and accompanied by the Built Oregon social media presence, February is focused on helping to raise the visibility of some of the amazing Black owned businesses in Oregon — startup or otherwise. As always, I’ll compile a recap at the end of the month. But if you’d like to follow along, day by day, that would be awesome.

Kicking off day 1 of #BHM coverage with @claimastories founded by @storiesbimma. He & his team are helping diverse folks claim seats at tables in the sneaker industry by showing firms the talent that is already out in these streets. #SupportBlackBusinesshttps://t.co/fmxpff0zkH pic.twitter.com/ZZRe5tcLHe — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) February 1, 2021

Day 1 #BlackHistoryMonth⁠ ⁠ Francis Kungu, of Exilior coffee, a Direct Trade, Single-Origin, Locally Roasted Kenyan Coffee company. Their vision is to create equitable economic & longevity for Kenyans working in coffee communities through the purchase of their coffee. pic.twitter.com/ilNjeZss8X — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) February 1, 2021

If you’d like to support these businesses, many of them can be found on the Built Marketplace.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon.]

