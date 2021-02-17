Talking business and investment with Stephen Green

“It’s simple… but it’s not easy.” That’s how Portland’s Stephen Green describes running a business. So how do you make it easier? Stephen shares some tips for running and investing in any business — with a particular focus on Black businesses — as a guest on the Let’s Talk Marketing podcast with Nathan Webster.

For more, visit Let’s Talk Marketing with Nathan A Webster.

[Full disclosure: Stephen is the chair of Built Oregon. PIE is part of Built Oregon. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. And the cofounder of Built Oregon. Stephen is also COO of A Kids Book About, a PIE alum.]

