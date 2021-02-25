Missouri legislation calls for Office of Entrepreneurship and startup tax breaks

Given that the Oregon 10 year Innovation Plan is top of my mind, I’ve been poking around to see what other states are doing in support of innovation and entrepreneurship. And this proposed legislation for Missouri was interesting for a number of reasons.

Here it is, Missouri’s “Right to Start” bill, HB 1202, which is inspired by my interests in economic development issues, #entrepreneurship, & our state’s need to expand our new business climate. Thanks to @rainforestbook, @JasonGrill, @DixonRob and @DerekGrier for helping me. — Travis Fitzwater 🇺🇸 (@travisfitzwater) February 23, 2021

Among the things the bill proposes are ensuring a percentage of state dollars are directed toward purchasing startup products and services, a series of tax breaks for startups, and the formation of a statewide Office of Entrepreneurship.

For the full context, you can download a PDF of Missouri House of Representatives Bill 1202.

