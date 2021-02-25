Missouri legislation calls for Office of Entrepreneurship and startup tax breaks

Given that the Oregon 10 year Innovation Plan is top of my mind, I’ve been poking around to see what other states are doing in support of innovation and entrepreneurship. And this proposed legislation for Missouri was interesting for a number of reasons.
Among the things the bill proposes are ensuring a percentage of state dollars are directed toward purchasing startup products and services, a series of tax breaks for startups, and the formation of a statewide Office of Entrepreneurship.
For the full context, you can download a PDF of Missouri House of Representatives Bill 1202.