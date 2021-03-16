Remember pingbacks? They’re back

In the early days of blogging, the concept of pingbacks became popular. At it’s very most basic, a pingback was an indication that someone had mentioned your blog post in their blog post. And it was a way of better understanding the interrelated Web of content that was the world of blogs — and a great way to discover new content. Now, Portland developer Aaron Parecki has made the activity possible again. For any Web page. With Webmention.

This project is an implementation of the Webmention and Pingback protocols. It allows the receiving service to be run separately from the blogging software or website environment, making it easier to manage and integrate with other services.

For more information or to get it running on your site, visit Webmention.

[Full disclosure: Aaron is an alum of PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

