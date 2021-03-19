As I mentioned, I was looking for an excuse to use Twitter Spaces, the Clubhouse competitor. And startups promoting what they’re working on seemed on brand. It’s not a competition. It’s just an opportunity to share more about your company. And the beta test of what may become an ongoing event will take place Thursday, March 25, 2021, starting at 4:00PM.

In this beta test, the format will be three-minute pitches. It’s Twitter Spaces, so it’s just audio. You’re welcome to read from a script if that makes you comfortable. We’ve already got a full docket this time around. But if you’re interested in pitching at a future event, please feel free to complete the form and we’ll add you to the list.

For more or to RSVP, visit “Have you heard about this startup…?” Or just follow me on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...