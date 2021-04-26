Vancouver startup comes out of stealth with $20 million Seed round

What was once a stealth startup has revealed its company and focus in grand fashion. Meet Vancouver, Washington, based Embedded, who just announced that they have secured $20 million in Seed funding from a who’s who of name brand venture funds.

Our funding came from an amazing group of investors including Propel Venture Partners, Y Combinator, Bain Capital Ventures, Homebrew, Acrew Capital, SWS Ventures, solo GP investors including Lachy Groom and Josh Buckley, as well as founders from successful fintech companies, such as Plaid, Marqeta and others.

What captured the interest of these investors?

Embedded is building a modern clearing and custody business from the ground up because we believe that as of today, there is no great solution for businesses to embed access to the US financial markets. We’re looking to partner with broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, trust companies and licensed fintech startups, domestically and internationally, who want to build innovative product experiences for their customers.

For more, read the Embedded announcement.

(Hat tip Dylan Boyd)

