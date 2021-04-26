GeekWire Awards 2021: A Portland CEO, a Portland Seed Fund investment, and a close Portland connection

Every year, when the GeekWire Awards are announced, I scour the nominees to see if there are any Portland folks on the list. Some years, there are none. Some years, there are a few. This year, there’s one. And a couple of tight Portland connections. But one thing is for certain: they would all appreciate your vote.

Deal of the Year – IPOs & Acquisitions nominee: Portland Seed Fund portfolio company Auth0

Young Entrepreneur of the Year nominee: Stephanie Strong, Founder and CEO of Portland startup Boulder

Geeks Give Back Award nominee: Former Portlander who still does a lot of programming here, Deena Pierott, founder of iUrbanTeen

The GeekWire Awards take place May 20, 2021, at 4:00PM PDT. It’s a virtual event, this year. And it’s free to attend.

For more information or to cast your votes, visit GeekWire Awards 2021.

