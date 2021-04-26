Does your startup pitch deck have what it takes to land an investment?

Sure. There are tons of articles, posts, templates, and guidance on how to build the perfect pitch deck for your startup. But until you put that deck in front of an investor, you’re never really sure if it’s actually got what it takes. So every little bit of feedback helps. Like this upcoming event from OEN on “Investor Decks: Content and Design Strategies.”

Oh, the dreaded pitch deck! Everyone knows that the first presentation can make or break a lucrative relationship with an investor. But where do you start? What is important to cover? Join Venture Capitalist and Fund Manager, Himalaya Rao, and one of PSU’s Lead Graphic Designers, Xuan Cheng as they go through a deep dive of things to include (and not) in pitch decks for dilutive investors. This duo has combed through over 200 pitch decks to find examples and tangible advice for you to nail that first impression with an investor!

The event takes place Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 8:00AM PDT. It is free to OEN members and $15 for non-members. It takes place online, natch.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “Investor Decks: Content and Design Strategies.”

[Full disclosure: This event features Himalaya Rao, co-Managing Director of Black Founders Matter, a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

