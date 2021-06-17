Need more startup pitches? Invent Oregon Finals 2021 are June 25, 2021

While startup pitch competitions differ slightly from demo days, they still have a lot of the same vibe. Cool concepts, compelling founders, creative solutions. And when it comes to an event like Invent Oregon, there’s one other compelling facet: these Oregon college students will make you question what you were doing at their age — or at your current age, for that matter.

So you’ll want to tune in on June 25, 2021, as collegiate teams from all around the state compete in the InventOR Finals.

Registration is now open for #InventOR Finals, 21 Student Teams representing Colleges and Universities across the state competing for $30,000 in prizes, RSVP today 👉 https://t.co/VWqaFP0tmB pic.twitter.com/nSOBjk7XkZ — Invent Oregon (@InventOregon) May 14, 2021

Invent Oregon Collegiate Challenge (InventOR), Oregon’s only statewide invention competition hosted by Portland State University’s Center for Entrepreneurship, returns in 2021 for its fifth year of student-pitched inventions and innovations.

The fully virtual event is free and open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Invent Oregon.

