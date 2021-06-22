New to Portland? Looking to reconnect with folks? Portland Lunch 2.0 can help

Portland has never been terribly good at networking events. It’s just the way things are. But with the influx of folks who have arrived in town during the pandemic and the community members who are looking to re-engage with the startup community as the pandemic subsides, it seems like we should at least try to provide more opportunities for random collisions to happen. That’s why we’re working to reboot Portland Lunch 2.0.

What’s Portland Lunch 2.0, you ask…?

You see, back in the day, Portland Lunch 2.0 was a really effective means of connecting the community, celebrating wins, giving people an option for networking during business hours, and allowing businesses who were hiring to both show off their office spaces and introduce potential employees to current employees.

It used to happen in person. For the time being, it’s happening virtually.

Sound interesting? Good. Because the next virtual Portland Lunch 2.0 is tomorrow, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at noon. As always, it is free and open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Portland Lunch 2.0.

